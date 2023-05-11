Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Temperatures beyond 30 C expected for parts of the province

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hotter than usual weather is expected for most of Vancouver Island starting Friday.

A heat wave with daytime highs 10 to 15 C above the usual for this time of year is anticipated to hit the Island and most of B.C. and Alberta, according to a series of special weather statements issued Wednesday (May 10) afternoon. Friday through Tuesday residents can expect daytime temperatures to reach into the high 20s to low 30s with overnight temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

READ ALSO: Don’t break a window: BC SPCA outlines how best to handle a dog left in a hot car

The highest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday.

Conditions are not expected to approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021, Environment Canada emphasized, though daily temperature records will likely be broken.

Freezing levels will rise throughout this event leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.

With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses will also increase.

READ ALSO: Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister

Health Canada recommends beating the heat by knowing ahead of time what to expect and preparing. Make sure air conditioners are working properly, or find an air-conditioned spot close by to cool off for a few hours on very hot days.

Have cool drinks in the vehicle and keep the tank filled or car charged and arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days. Visitors can help identify signs of heat illness that could be missed over the phone.

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather