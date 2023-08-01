Central Okanagan had its busiest month ever in June. (COSAR/Submitted)

Record breaking number of search and rescues in Central Okanagan

In 69 years of searching, July 2023 was COSAR’s busiest month ever

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team reunited a record breaking 18 families over the month of July.

In 69 years of searching, COSAR, the oldest search and rescue organization of its kind in B.C., has never had a month like July. The volunteers were called out to assist the public 18 separate times, beating the previous record by six missions.

The tasks included five wilderness searches, three urban searches for people with dementia, three mutual aid calls to assist other search and rescue groups in the province, six medical rescues and helping local authorities issue evacuation orders during the Knox Mountain fire.

While most tasks were in its jurisdiction of Oyama to Rock Creek to Merritt and Big White, COSAR also assisted in searches in Vernon.

The hours spent on rescues are only possible after the thousands of hours that the volunteers spend sharpening their skills in training.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich wants to remind outdoor enthusiasts to make sure to have proper training, carry the 10 essentials and file a trip plan.

“A few minutes on AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death.”

