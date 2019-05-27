A picture of Number 1 Company of the 7th Battalion in August 1916 at around the time Private George Alfred Newburn joined the battalion. It is believed that he served in Number 1 Company. (Courtesy of The British Columbia Regiment, Duke of Connaughts Own)

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

The remains of a Canadian soldier who was only 18 when he was killed in the First World War have been identified in France, more than 100 years after his death.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces say the remains were discovered in July 2017 near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil and were identified earlier this year as those of Pte. George Alfred Newburn.

READ MORE: Belgian man searches for family of fallen First World War soldier from Victoria

He enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later on Aug. 15, 1917, during the first day of the Battle of Hill 70, a diversionary offensive aimed at distracting German reinforcements away from the Passchendaele battlefield.

In a statement, National Defence says Newburn was born in England but moved with his family to B.C.

He was assigned to the 7th Canadian Infantry Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force just three days before the battle.

The department says members of Newburn’s family have been notified and he will be will be buried June 12 in France by his regiment, which is now known as the British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own), based in Vancouver.

The ceremony will take place at the Loos British Cemetery outside Loos-en-Gohelle.

More than 9,000 Canadian soldiers died in the Battle of Hill 70.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajan says honouring the service of fallen members is a dearly held value of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“In June, we’ll pay tribute to Pte. George Alfred Newburn as we will lay him to rest in the place he helped to liberate. Let us never forget the courage of our Canadian battalions during the Battle of Hill 70, and forever honour their service,” Sajan says in the statement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment
Next story
B.C. Greens table bill to ban ‘conversion therapy’

Just Posted

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

‘Out of the Interior: Survival of the Small-town Cinema in British Columbia’ is coming to Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

On Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m., ‘Out of the Interior’ documentary will screen at Gate House Theatre.

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

No charges laid in reported sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island

Reporting sexual assault hugely important, says Ending Violence B.C.

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

North Island Timing Association brings back drag races to airport

Race dates are: June 22-23, July 20-21, and August 24-25.

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

Most Read