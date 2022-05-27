BC Hydro logo

BC Hydro logo

REMINDER: All-day power outage scheduled for the North Island on Sunday

Woss-north will be without power on Sunday, May 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Heads up, the entire North Island communities (Woss-north) will be without power on Sunday, May 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We realize there’s never a good time for a power outage, but we need to switch off power in your area for about 10 hours while we perform critical maintenance work and replace end of life transmission structures that feed the North Island,” wrote BC Hydro in a statement to media.

“Protect your electrical devices: Unplug all electronics and turn off all lights, electric heaters, and major appliances,” added BC Hydro. “We’ll restore power as soon as we can.”

Visit bchydro.com/outages or call 1-800-224-9376 for more information.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydropower outages

Previous story
Island Japanese-Canadians react to B.C.’s $100M pledge to address wartime internment

Just Posted

BC Hydro logo
REMINDER: All-day power outage scheduled for the North Island on Sunday

Two pieces, a drum painted by Greg Henderson and a grizzly print created by Brent J. Smith were stolen from a local charity in Campbell River over the Victoria Day long weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Rebecca Argolick and Livona Ellis will be performing on the North Island in June. Photo contributed
BC Movement Arts Society brings urban and rural to the North Island for a night of contemporary dance

(Village of Port Alice Facebook photo)
$225,000 given out to the Tri-Port at North Island Community Forest meeting