REMINDER: All-day power outage scheduled for the North Island on Sunday

Woss-north will be without power on Sunday, May 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Heads up, the entire North Island communities (Woss-north) will be without power on Sunday, May 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We realize there’s never a good time for a power outage, but we need to switch off power in your area for about 10 hours while we perform critical maintenance work and replace end of life transmission structures that feed the North Island,” wrote BC Hydro in a statement to media.

“Protect your electrical devices: Unplug all electronics and turn off all lights, electric heaters, and major appliances,” added BC Hydro. “We’ll restore power as soon as we can.”

Visit bchydro.com/outages or call 1-800-224-9376 for more information.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydropower outages