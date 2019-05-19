Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Rescue crews have suspended their search for a senior kayaker who was last seen on Friday.

According to police, Zygmunt Janiewicz, 72, was last seen going for his daily kayak on Okanagan Lake. He was a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue media liaison Ed Henczel said in a news release Sunday that crews were conducting aerial searches over the lake through the day, and spent many hours Saturday looking.

READ MORE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

The investigation is now in the hands of the RCMP.

