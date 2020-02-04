A convoy of vehicles leaves Hemlock Valley Road on Monday, escorted by an Emil Anderson Maintenance vehicle. Those staying at the resort have been stranded because of a landslide barring access to the road early this past weekend. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Evacuations continued Tuesday at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, after as many as 500 people were stranded there over the weekend due to landslides.

Evacuations by ground continued as they had on Monday with a single lane open for evacuees and local oncoming traffic.

Emil Anderson Maintenance reported successfully escorting more than 50 vehicles off the mountain following a landslide and heavy rain that blocked access to Hemlock Valley Road.

“The road will remain closed to public and non-essential traffic after 9:30 a.m. for the day until further notice,” a statement from the ski resort reads. “Any vehicles not returning down by 9:30 a.m. should be prepared to stay for the night at the mountain.”

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort staff says they expect an update by midday concerning single-lane access to alternating traffic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no guarantee for opening.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections
Next story
DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent

Just Posted

North Island Midget Eagles wrench playoff victory from Oceanside Generals’ grasp

“We knew it was going to be a tough game as we had a short bench”

VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles fall to Alberni Valley Bulldogs, beat Cowichan Valley Capitals in playoff action

“Yuri scored a big goal and it was his third game ever playing defence”

Town of Port McNeill calculates they are owed $106,000 in lost interest since 2015 from CIBC

“Negotiations with the bank have been ongoing”

Sixty seats added to North Island College health-care assistant program

Additions more than double the seats for health-care assistants at NIC

EJ Klassen Motorcade celebrates last day in business

“it’s very tough to have a family run business that counts solely on one economic area”

VIDEO: Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Woman finds dead boa constrictor in the woods near Nanaimo

Trail runner encounters snake in the ditch near Ammonite Falls

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

24-hour closure coming to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill will be shut down from 11 a.m. Feb. 22 to at 11 a.m. Feb. 23.

Most Read