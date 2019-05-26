GOOGLE IMAGES PHOTO Furney Place, the road that leads to the Port McNeill town office, does not have any cement barriers to stop a car from going down a steep embankment into the Dalewood Inn’s parking lot.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

Is Furney Place, the road leading to Port McNeill’s town office, dangerous?

Port McNeill Resident Annie LeBlanc thinks it definitely could be. LeBlanc wrote a letter to council regarding the small road that leads to the town office and to the seniors housing, noting that “For many years that road has had very little traffic but now it is quite a busy road. With the new buildings housing 12 different seniors plus many have care workers travelling in and out through various times of the day.”

LeBlanc noted the concern is that there are no cement barricades to ever prevent someone from accidentally going over that steep embankment, straight down into the Dalewood Inn’s parking lot.

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are,” she said. “I have been assured of the town’s great efforts of making sure it is free from icy conditions, which I commend the city works on doing a great job. I am asking that you consider installing cement barriers along that part of the road.”

According to Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, LeBlanc’s letter was sent over to the Senior’s Society for more input on whether cement barriers might be needed along the side of the road.

