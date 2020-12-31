Residents in shock as fire tears through apartment building in Duncan

Dozens of people milled about in a daze in front of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon as firefighters fought a blaze that swept through units on the fourth floor, sending residents scrambling to escape the inferno.

Firefighters got the call just before 1 p.m. and crews from Duncan and North Cowichan’s South End as well as Maple Bay and Crofton halls were quickly on the scene and began putting up ladders to help people escape their balconies on the third and fourth floors, as well as beginning to put the fire out.

Fire and police officials were unable to provide any information at the time, but there are reports of injuries and at least nine ambulances have also been dispatched, in addition to an air ambulance.

Major injuries are suspected.

One lady at the scene, who asked that she not be identified, said she was visiting a fourth floor apartment when a loud explosion was heard next door, followed by the smell of smoke.

“We couldn’t get out of there fast enough,” she said.

“It went off like a bomb. We barely got out.”

The Cowichan Valley Regional District said they were expecting to set up an emergency reception centre as soon as the official request came through. The closest location is the Cowichan Community Centre.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were asking people to avoid the area as roads are blocked to all vehicle and foot traffic.

cowichan valleyfire