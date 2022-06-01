Crew secure the mizzen sail during a 2018 deployment onboard Royal Canadian Navy sail training vessel HMCS Oriole. A past crew member was convicted in Victoria May 27 on three separate charges relating to assaults against a cadet during a 2006 West Coast cruise to Alaska. The vessel is now based in Halifax. (Courtesy Department of National Defence)

Crew secure the mizzen sail during a 2018 deployment onboard Royal Canadian Navy sail training vessel HMCS Oriole. A past crew member was convicted in Victoria May 27 on three separate charges relating to assaults against a cadet during a 2006 West Coast cruise to Alaska. The vessel is now based in Halifax. (Courtesy Department of National Defence)

Retired HMCS Oriole crew member convicted in Victoria of sexual assault, other charges

Retired Royal Canadian Navy NCO James R. Levesque begins sentencing hearing July 9

A now-retired naval officer is awaiting sentencing after being convicted in a Victoria court martial of sexual assault, assault and uttering threats dating back to 2006, on board the Royal Canadian Navy sail training ship HMCS Oriole.

The finding against former petty officer first class James R. Levesque was handed down by Judge S.M. Sukstorf on May 27 during a court martial held at Bay Street Armoury.

The offences against a female cadet, whose identity is protected under a court-ordered publication ban, were alleged to have happened during HMCS Oriole’s cruise to and from Alaska in B.C. coastal waters between June 1 and July 31, 2006. The Oriole was based on the West Coast at the time, but is now in Halifax.

Levesque, who was serving as a boatswain on the vessel during the period in question, had denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. The proceedings ran from March 14 to 21 and May 17 to 27.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin July 9 at HMCS Naden at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canadian Armed ForcesCourt Martialsexual assault

Previous story
‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little
Next story
Jeneece Place-style patient family accommodations proposed for Nanaimo hospital

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (fourth from right) met with delegates from 30 NATO countries over the weekend. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Ukraine support, climate impact of military discussed by North Island-Powell River MP at NATO PA event in Lithuania

Celtic Celebration photos by Debra Lynn
Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association’s Celtic Celebration takes over Civic Centre

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Tenors played a benefit concert in Port McNeill on May 27. (Debra Lynn photo)
The Tenors benefit concert in Port McNeill raises funds for a good cause