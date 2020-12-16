A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)

Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

In 2016, Krystyna Janik decided to have her dream house built on Bluffs Drive in Qualicum Beach.

But for Janik, that dream has become a nightmare.

The Town of Qualicum Beach has denied her an occupancy permit, due to a zoning violation because the height of the house contravenes the town’s bylaws. A notice on the property will be submitted to the land office until the height issues are resolved.

Janik was given an opportunity to appear before Qualicum Beach council on Dec. 9, to convince the town not to put a notice on her property and also allow her to move into the home.

“The house is a little bit too high,” Janik said. “It’s an innocent mistake. It was completely unintentional. It just happened. I don’t have reason to build my house higher. My house is safe. It is built in accordance with the safety regulation.”

RELATED: Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

RELATED: Motorsport owners don’t feel they won a victory over North Cowichan

Janik added visually her house does not appear any higher than her neighbour’s house and is not bothering anyone.

“To rebuild the roof it would cost me huge amount of money,” said Janik. “From what I understand it would be over $300,000. I don’t have this money. I am 74 years old. I work very hard for my life and I really wanted for my remaining years of my life to live in peace and quiet. It was my goal. It was my dream. That’s why I decided to build this house in that area because it appears to me to be a very good area. Very nice area and very quiet place.”

Janik pleaded to council to grant her an occupancy permit.

“I feel deep sadness after all these years when I work so hard and I have been dreaming to have something,” said Janik. “Now it turned into something very unpleasant. It affects my budget, it affects my health. I am hoping you would have compassion in your heart to allow me to move to the house so I can really enjoy it.”

Ursula Kur, who lives close to Bluffs Drive, spoke to council to support Janik.

Kur explained she and her husband drove around to look at the different house designs and structures along Bluffs Drive and compared them with Janik’s house.

“I didn’t see anything that stood out about Krystyna’s house that was so not acceptable to I guess people around the Bluffs,” said Kur. “And what I’ve learned over time that this has really brought incredible division in the community that should really be together and neighbours that should support each other. Because it really doesn’t make any difference, 16 inches on someone’s roof, to someone’s survival and being able to actually live and continue.”

Kur said she’s seen Janik’s health deteriorate because of this and questions who actually benefits from all of this.

“She’s unable to enjoy the hard-earned fruits of her life,” said Kur, who also asked the council for compassion.

Councillors sympathized with Janik’s situation but they indicated that she was given ample notice to correct the situation. Coun. Robert Filmer said if all the house on the Bluffs are conforming, no exceptions should be given.

“Sixteen inches, that’s a lot,” said Filmer. “If it was one or two inches over, it might be a different story but that’s not the case. I support where we’re going with this.”

Coun. Scott Harrison said “a hardline is totally warranted,” stressing the importance of being consistent when enforcing town policies and bylaws.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

developmentqualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Just Posted

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund volunteers stop for a photo at the Civic Centre before the doors officially opened. See page 5 for more photos from the day and other donations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
SLIDESHOW: North Island Gazette Hamper Fund 2020

Brian Welchman and Roland Shanks started the Gazette Hamper Fund in 1980.

The Port McNeill RCMP’s annual Cram the Cruiser event. Bill McQuarrie photo)
Port McNeill RCMP’s Cram the Cruiser fundraiser results are in

‘Last weekend, we collected over 2,500 pounds of food for the Harvest Food Bank’

RCMP officer loads presents into cruiser. (Rebekah Draht photo)
RCMP gives back to North Island families in need this season

Local RCMP give back to their community.

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)
Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

The parking lot in Campbell River where the physical altercation took place between a Campbell River couple and two First Nation's women. (Google street view )
Campbell River RCMP investigating alleged racist altercation in parking lot

The incident involved an Indigenous woman from Kyuquot, her teenage daughter and another couple

The province is investing $9.5 million into clearing B.C.’s coastal areas of marine debris and derelict vessels. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Province offering $9.5 million to projects that improve the coastline

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Vancouver Island aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

Most Read