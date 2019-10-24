Recent renovations have made Willowbrook Recycling lighter, brighter and easier to navigate, with several new initiatives designed to get you in and out in no time, including a new computerized system for quicker and easier tallying.

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Starting in November, British Columbians who return empty cans at Return-It depots will be walking away with a bit more money in their pocket.

Return-It announced Wednesday that all non-alcoholic beverage containers one litre or smaller will be worth 10 cents instead of the current 5 cents at its locations across the province, beginning Nov. 1. This will include soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks.

The announcement, which coincides with national Waste Reduction Week, will hopefully encourage people to recycle more containers and keep plastic and aluminum out of B.C. landfills and oceans, Return-It CEO Allen Langdon said in a news release.

ALSO READ: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

“B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship,” he said. “The increase we are announcing today is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates.”

Return-It recycles approximately 1 billion beverage containers every year, according to its statistics.

Following consultation on the province’s action plan on plastic, the Ministry of Environment is currently considering a unified despot rate of 10 cents on all beverage containers in the future.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases
Next story
Molly Maid vehicle broken into in B.C., client house keys stolen

Just Posted

Port McNeill council tackles invasive knotweed

In Port McNeill, 7 sites were identified and treated with a controlled application of glyphosates.

Final flight for the old Scarlet Ibis

“I am leaving the Ibis in very good hands. Please come and meet Kevin and see for yourselves.”

Highland dancing competition held at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association pulled out all the stops for its annual fall event

North Island Rising: When your silence kills our towns

How does one convince senior governments and corporations that we have serious problems in rural BC?

Rachel Blaney ‘humbled’ as NDP incumbent earns second term

Blaney will remain MP in North Island-Powell River riding

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Molly Maid vehicle broken into in B.C., client house keys stolen

Company says they ‘swiftly’ dealt with incident, no clients were victimized

Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Vancouver Island’s diversified economy expected to slow but not stall

Senior economist delivers State of the Island report at summit in Nanaimo, says ‘don’t panic’

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

Mock student vote ‘elects’ Blaney as MP

Greens’ de Bruijn comes in second

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Most Read