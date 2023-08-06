Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Revelstoke wildfire forces travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

The larger of the two wildfires is 997 hecatres

A few wildfires continue to burn around Revelstoke.

The Hiren Creek wildfire, northwest of the community, is just shy of 1,000 hectares and is burning in inaccessible terrain west of the Jordan River.

The lightning caused fire has been burning since July 21.

The fire is causing a lot of smoke in the area and a travel advisory has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway due to limited visibility.

A much smaller wildfire is burning northeast of Revelstoke.

The Elm Creek fire is only 1.1 hectares. It was sparked by lightning on July 31.

READ MORE: Hiren Creek wildfire grows more than 200 hectares in 2 days near Revelstoke

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresRevelstoke

Previous story
Wildfire south of Kamloops growing with dry air, hot temps

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The logo for the new North Island Community Health Centre was chosen as part of an open design contest for community artists. This logo was designed by Madison Reardan, of Margaret Media. Reardan is an Alberta-raised creative who recently relocated to the North Island. The logo will be the face of the centre, set to have its hard launch opening this coming fall. (Madison Reardan/Helen Owens/Contributed to Black Press Media)
New North Island Community Health Centre doors to open on Aug. 8

The Port McNeill Skate Park Committee is fundraising to build a new park within the next five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay.com)
Port McNeill embracing vision for a freeride skatepark

Ally Briscoe breaking the world record in the single buck event at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS International Women Cup 2023 in Rotterdam on June 10, 2023. (Ally Briscoe/Contributed to Black Press Media)
World-record holder ready to defend her Canadian Logger Sports Championship