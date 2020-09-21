FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, an American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington. A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

A ricin letter addressed to the White House appears to have originated in Canada, according to the RCMP. The letter was intercepted last week before it reached the building and a woman was arrested on Sunday (Sept. 20),

Three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border and taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo. She is expected to face federal charges, the officials said, but her name was not immediately released.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In Canada, Quebec RCMP said their Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team was on scene at the Vauquelin Blvd. in St-Hubert as part of an investigation “related to the contaminated letter sent to the White House.”

There have been several prior instances in which U.S. officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Just Posted

‘It’s time to move on’ – North Island MLA Claire Trevena will not seek re-election

Trevena has represented the area since 2005

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Port Hardy Mounties help First Nation chief build smokehouse

‘We have great maya’xala for all the community members, in each of the communities…’

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Access to remote Side Bay beach up in the bureaucratic air

Roads to the pristine north west coast Vancouver Island beach at risk of being deactivated

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Most Read