Rihanna set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL and new sponsor Apple Music made the announcement on Sept. 25.

It’s the second time Rihanna has been asked to take on the show, after she turned the offer down in 2019 in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,” the star told Vogue at the time.

She hasn’t yet explained her decision to do the show this time around, simply posting a photo of a football to social media on Sept. 25 to make the announcement.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Previous Super Bowl halftime show performers have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

celebrity birthdaysEntertainmentProfessional Sports

Previous story
Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains
Next story
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Category 4

Just Posted

The Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce has chosen Oct. 1 for the online All Candidates Forum. (Screenshot)
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce sets date for online All Candidates Forum

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence

Mount Waddington transit bus. (RDMW photo)
Mount Waddington Transit System gets NextRide

Quatsino First Nation’s community hall was full on Tuesday evening as BHP made a public apology to the nation regarding the Island Copper Mine’s operations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Global firm apologizes to Quatsino First Nation for damage caused by Island Copper Mine