The view from the top of the Ripple Rock Trail hike. The trail, which is managed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, has been closed as of March 26 until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Brandon Fenton/ Facebook

Ripple Rock Trail now closed to prevent spread of COVID-19

Campbell River-area trail ‘continues to see extremely high use’ – SRD spokesperson

Another popular Campbell River-area trail is closed. Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) has closed the Ripple Rock Trail, just north of town, until further notice in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The trail, which is accessed from a trailhead off Hwy. 19, offers a view of the 1958 Ripple Rock blast site – the largest non-nuclear explosion at the time – and is popular with locals and tourists alike.

RELATED: B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

It’s listed among Trip Advisor’s top things to do in Campbell River (number 3, behind Elk Falls Provincial Park and Elk Falls Suspension Bridge, which are both also closed.)

Saturday afternoon, vehicles could be seen parked along the highway with the trailhead parking lot mostly full.

While social media reports indicate that hikers were respectful of leaving the recommended six feet distance between people, the RSTBC said the closure is due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

RELATED: Canyon View Trail loop, Elk Falls suspension bridge to close temporarily

Regarding the trail closure, a Strathcona Regional District spokesperson said Ripple Rock Trail continues to see “extremely high use” and has infrastructure like common tables, railings, and handles that are “conducive to COVID-19 transfer.”

Ripple Rock joins the Canyon View Trail loop on the list of Campbell River area trails that are currently closed to the public.

The Snowden Trails, which are also managed by RSTBC, remain open at this time.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing. The Campbell River Mirror recommends visiting our website ( https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/tag/coronavirus/ ) for the most up-to-date information. Other reliable resources are Provincial ( http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ ), Federal ( https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html )and Local ( http://campbellriver.ca/ )governments, and local health authorities ( https://www.islandhealth.ca/health-alerts ). Due to the rapidly changing nature of the information, be sure to always check the date and time of your news, and ensure information you’re sharing is up-to-date and accurate to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Campbell RiverCoronavirus

