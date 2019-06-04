Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Victoria Police seeking suspect and witnesses to bizarre incident

The Victoria Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in what they are calling a “bizarre road rage incident” that saw a lit cigarette thrown onto another driver through the car window.

On Monday afternoon, a driver – with a young child in the back of the car – honked at a truck for tailgating another car and running a red light near Broughton and Blanshard streets.

READ ALSO: Child shot in suspected U.S. road rage incident

The driver of the truck, a black Nissan, then allegedly threw a lit cigarette into that individual’s open window, causing minor burns. The young child in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.

Officers are looking to identify the suspect and hoping to speak to any witnesses who were in the area around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and saw the truck being driven recklessly.

READ ALSO: RCMP search for suspect in Vancouver Island road rage incident

The black Nissan truck had ‘Pro-4’ written on the driver side, with the ‘4’ printed in yellow. The driver is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fallen officers honoured, five years after Moncton shooting rampage
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP investigate related reports of unwanted sexual touching

Just Posted

10th annual Logger Sports event in Port McNeill draws crowd of 300 to watch festivities

Hyde Creek’s Ally Briscoe is heading this fall to the Canadian Championships in Mississauga, Ontario.

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

Arterran is taking first steps to initiating pellet plant in Port Alice

Arterran intends to use cellulose, the waste wood left behind from logging projects, as raw material

Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

“We’re doing everything we can to make this accessible to as many people as possible.”

Providence Place asks for tax debt forgiveness from District of Port Hardy

Providence Place Inn is asking for $60,310.00 to be forgiven by the District of Port Hardy.

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Victoria Police seeking suspect and witnesses to bizarre incident

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Employee shaken as central Island liquor store robbed at gunpoint

Disguised suspect nabbed cash, ran away from Arlington Inn Beer and Wine in Nanoose Bay

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

Most Read