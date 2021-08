‘Please be cautious around the work activities and observe all signage’

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The District of Port Hardy started work yesterday (Aug. 9) on a road infrastructure upgrade project from the intersection of Granville Street and Market Street to the intersection of Market Street and Main Street.

The road construction is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 13.

“Please be cautious around the work activities and observe all signage,” noted the district in a statement to the public.

