An example of the pickets that will be installed at Cathedral Grove on Highway 4. (PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION)

Roadwork to begin at Cathedral Grove on Highway 4 to alleviate traffic issues

Drivers can expect traffic delays starting June 20, weather permitting

Drivers should prepare for delays on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni later this month as the Ministry of Transportation will be installing some temporary safety features at Cathedral Grove.

The work is scheduled to take place starting June 20, 2022 and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Mainroad Mid Island contractors will be installing flexible yellow pickets along the centre line to discourage unsafe turns. Workers will also be installing temporary rumble strips, which will be placed on the road surface in advance of the parking areas to alert drivers of the reduced speed limit.

Pedestrian safety and traffic congestion at Cathedral Grove have been topics of concern for many years. The province began public engagement and a safety study on the area back in 2018, but the process was delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

During a meeting of council on June 13, Mayor Sharie Minions said there are “grander” plans for Cathedral Grove in the works.

“This isn’t the final plan, obviously, but it’s nice to see some improvements being made,” she said.


