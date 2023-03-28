Robbery suspect in Abbotsford wields knife at staff and tries to grab cop’s stun gun

Raul Hernandez now faces four charges after incident at auto parts store

A robbery suspect faces four charges after allegedly wielding a knife and trying to take an officer’s stun gun in Abbotsford on Saturday (March 25). (Dale Klippenstein photo)

A robbery suspect tried to grab an officer’s stun gun while being arrested on Saturday (March 25), according to police.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said police were called at about 10:45 a.m. to a robbery at an auto parts store in the 33400 block of South Fraser Way,

Staff told police that a man was attempting to steal items and pulled out a knife when they approached him.

Officers arrived as the suspect was leaving the store.

“During this time, the man became non-compliant with police direction to show this hands,” Walker said.

He said a stun gun was then used, but the man still refused to comply, resulting in a brief struggle with police.

Walker said the man grabbed hold of the officer’s stun gun and attempted to disarm them. Additional officers arrived on scene and were able to safely arrest the man.

Walker said nobody was injured in the incident.

Raul Wilfredo Hernandez, 35, has now been charged with robbery, disarming a peace officer, obstruction and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to the provincial court database, Hernandez has prior convictions for resisting a peace officer, mischief and driving while prohibited.



