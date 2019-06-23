Stawamus Chief Provincial Park. (Wikimedia Commons)

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Police say a rock climber fell to his death on Saturday while scaling the Stawamus Chief mountain that towers over Squamish.

Mounties ireceived a call around 1:45 p.m. and later found a man who’d fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the mountain’s Grand Wall area.

READ MORE: Bodies of three mountain climbers recovered after Banff avalanche

They’re working to contact the man’s next of kin, adding that his name is not being released.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a release police believe the incident to be a “terrible accident” and that the BC Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation.

The Chief is a popular tourist destination, and Squamish Emergency Services have attended to a number of incidents there over the past few months.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

Just Posted

Port McNeill council’s June 17 meeting features ‘packed agenda’

A draft policy on wildfire response for the Port McNeill Volunteer Fire Department was presented.

Services at the Port Alice Health Centre get clarification from Island Health…. sort of

“In our initial talks it was imperative that the emergency room and all the equipment could stay”

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for North Island residents

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

A message from the North Island’s 2019 Tour de Rock rider

“Please join me in my endeavour to raise awareness and money for paediatric cancer research”

Council agrees to draft memorandum of understanding with North Island Seniors Housing Foundation

A memorandum of understanding between the district and the NISHF is a prerequisite for funding.

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

How the Vancouver Island flag flew under the radar for over a century

A B.C. history buff created the flag in the ’80s, 100 years after it was ordered

Most Read