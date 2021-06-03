The Royal Victoria Marathon returns to an in-person race in October with half-marathon and 8K events. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Royal Victoria Marathon returns to an in-person race in October with half-marathon and 8K events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Victoria Marathon returns with in-person racing this fall

41st annual event sees half marathon, 8K race scheduled for Oct. 10

The Royal Victoria Marathon will return this year, but in a watered-down format.

The Victoria Marathon Society announced Wednesday (June 2) there will be an in-person half-marathon and 8K race on Oct. 10. The race was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is again subject to provincial health orders of the day.

“We are very excited to return to an in-person race and know that runners will be equally thrilled to get to a start line and experience the excitement that builds prior to the gun going off,” race director Cathy Noel said.

RELATED: Local athletes take run at the Victoria marathon

The upcoming race traditionally attracts more than 8,000 runners.

The marathon distance will not be held this year but will return in 2022, said society president Jonathan Foweraker.

“The marathon has traditionally attracted participants not only from Victoria and Vancouver, but across Canada and abroad. Not knowing exactly what travel will be like in the fall, we would prefer to stage the 41st Royal Victoria Marathon in 2022, when we can truly celebrate a return to running,” he said.

Registration for this year’s races opens Tuesday (June 8) at 10 a.m. Runners who register for the entire Royal Flush Virtual Series of five events have the option of running the half-marathon or 8K on Oct. 10 at no additional charge.

Noel expects high demand for this year’s races. Last month, the Finlayson Arm 100K ultramarathon sold out in 48 hours.

“People are itching to get to the start line. For so many people, it’s their social life. People will register because they don’t want to be left out and they want to have a goal,” Noel said.

To help runners along the way, online coach Bruce Deacon is updating the half-marathon and 8K training schedules, while Frontrunners is offering in-person training programs as the race’s official training partner.

In addition to the race, the CHEK Charity Pledge Program will be run for the 17th year. To date, the program has raised more than $2 million for local charities.

For more information, go to: www.runvictoriamarathon.com.

RELATED: Thousands show for 40th GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greater VictoriaLocal SportsrunningWest Shore

Previous story
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler
Next story
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Just Posted

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

The Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill in Port Alice has remained dormant since shutting down production in 2015. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Abandoned Port Alice pulp mill decommissioning costs double to nearly $40 million

Court approves request for increased funding by Neucel bankruptcy manager PricewaterhouseCoopers

RCMP are reminding people that any kind of drug these days could be laced. (Black Press media file)
Overdose claims life in Port Hardy over the weekend

‘At this point it’s an overdose, no foul play involved, and is now a coroner’s case’

Richard George was the opening speaker at the candlelight vigil held in Port Hardy on Monday night. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Candlelight vigil held in Port Hardy for 215 children found buried at residential school

The vigil featured speeches from local First Nations leaders, prayers, and songs and dances

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Cst. Paul Mittelsteadt, community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, said local RCMP are currently dealing with “a huge uptick” in complaints involving scams. (Black Press Media File)
Significant rise in scam complaints received by Vancouver Island RCMP detachment

Sidney/North Saanich community policing officer offers a variety of ways to avoid being scammed

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Saanich Police have confirmed that an altercation between a 16-year-old male and a 34-year-old man on north Douglas Street near Uptown on June 1 led to the latter’s death. The teen has been charged with manslaughter. (Black Press Media file photo)
16-year-old boy charged with manslaughter after streetside altercation in Victoria

A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a commercial truck following altercation

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Most Read