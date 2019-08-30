A Cariboo bride could very well be without her uniform this Labour Day weekend after leaving a wedding dress in a box behind a grocery store in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

A bride could very well be without her uniform this Labour Day weekend after leaving a wedding dress in a box behind a grocery store in 100 Mile House.

On Wednesday, staff at the Save-On-Foods grocery store in 100 Mile House found the white dress in a box behind the store and contacted Mounties.

There was no identification or receipt included with the dress and it is unknown why or how the dress ended up behind the store. It may have been abandoned or perhaps forgotten, police said, and it is unknown if the bride or groom left it there while passing through the community, or if a local couple left it behind.

ALSO READ: Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

Anyone who has information – or is missing their dress – can visit the 100 Mile House Detachment. Police can be reached by phone at 250-395-2456.

Luckily for the bride, the RCMP advised that at least one staff member at the detachment is prepared to do on-site alterations in a pinch.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

