Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital. (File photo)

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital. (File photo)

Rural B.C. emergency room to close overnight for days as staffing shortages plague hospital

Ambulances will take patients to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be closed overnight for several days this week.

In a public service announcement released by Interior Health Tuesday evening, the Clearwater hospital’s emergency department will be closed during the overnight shift from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., from Aug. 17 to 22, due to “limited staffing availability.”

The announcement follows an initial closure from 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 17, as well as a closure of the Barriere Health Centre’s emergency department on Friday, Aug. 6.

Those requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or proceed to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, more than one hour away.

If it is unsure what services are required, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

“Interior Health apologizes for this temporary interruption to normal services,” the statement reads.

In a social media post, Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell put out a call for more staff.

“DM me if you’d like to give us a shot,” Blackwell tweeted.

“Beyond the nice lake, we have a hockey arena with lots of ice time for your kids, a mountain bike trail system, whitewater kayaking in town, well equipped schools with plenty of room, Wells Gray Park and more! (Okay, we have a Timmies).”


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcare

Previous story
West far from the best when it comes to COVID-19 on Vancouver Island
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old man

Just Posted

Jessica Wegg is running as the Green Party candidate for North Island - Powell River in the 2021 federal election. Photo supplied
North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate sees climate as only issue in election

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Where have all the Hamlets gone, asks longtime McNeill resident

NIC’s Coastal Log Scaling program returns in October 2021 with a new part-time option. Photo supplied
Coastal Log Scaling program to be available for part-time study this year

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope. (terryfox.org)
Port Hardy council approves Terry Fox Run to be held at Carrot Park this September