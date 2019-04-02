Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

Thanks to the BC Rural Dividend Program, $207,540 is being provided from the BC government for four projects on north Vancouver Island.

* The Village of Gold River is being awarded $29,140 to develop a plan to create a business improvement area in consultation with local merchants. Among other things, it will include a shop local campaign and explore the feasibility of free Wi-Fi downtown and a business ambassador program to support and welcome prospective investors and entrepreneurs.

* Kwakiutl First Nation is being awarded $20,000 to support the development of a lands and resources department, part of its platform to build community programs and processes.

* The Regional District of Mount Waddington is being awarded $58,400 to complete facility and business planning documents for a hut-to-hut experience on the 58-kilometre North Coast Trail.

* Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation is being awarded $100,000 to install a solar panel electricity system at the general store in Yuquot.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is getting results for people in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

The Rural Dividend encourages economic diversification through community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

The Government of British Columbia has committed to extending the $25-million per year Rural Dividend to 2020-21.

– Gazette staff