Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

Thanks to the BC Rural Dividend Program, $207,540 is being provided from the BC government for four projects on north Vancouver Island.

* The Village of Gold River is being awarded $29,140 to develop a plan to create a business improvement area in consultation with local merchants. Among other things, it will include a shop local campaign and explore the feasibility of free Wi-Fi downtown and a business ambassador program to support and welcome prospective investors and entrepreneurs.

* Kwakiutl First Nation is being awarded $20,000 to support the development of a lands and resources department, part of its platform to build community programs and processes.

* The Regional District of Mount Waddington is being awarded $58,400 to complete facility and business planning documents for a hut-to-hut experience on the 58-kilometre North Coast Trail.

* Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation is being awarded $100,000 to install a solar panel electricity system at the general store in Yuquot.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is getting results for people in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

The Rural Dividend encourages economic diversification through community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

The Government of British Columbia has committed to extending the $25-million per year Rural Dividend to 2020-21.

– Gazette staff

Previous story
Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

Just Posted

VIDEO: Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament returns for 40th anniversary

The Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament made its return to the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

Top Island Econauts Dive Club holds free event for certified divers

“It’s incredibly important to practice what happens if your gear malfunctions”

‘Culture is Harm Reduction’: keynote speaker says at recent conference hosted by SWFC

For many attendees, the event was an eye-opener to Indigenous ways of healing.

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Vancouver Island children come to rescue of 90-year-old who couldn’t get up for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Most Read