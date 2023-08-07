(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Ryan Reynolds named to Order of B.C.

The movie star was given the province’s highest honour, along with 13 others, on August 7

British Columbia-grown sweetheart Ryan Rodney Reynolds has been named to the Order of British Columbia for extraordinary contributions to the province.

The movie star was named to the 2023 order along with 13 other trailblazing residents on British Columbia Day (August 7).

The 2023 recipients are:

  • Dr. Penny J. Ballem
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Daljit Thind
  • Evanna Brennan
  • Susan Giles
  • Dr. Jane Buxton
  • Pieter R. Cullis
  • Samuel L. Feldman
  • Gordon J. Fyfe
  • Byng Giraud
  • Harold Leighto
  • Susan E. Paish
  • George C. Reifel
  • Patricia Woroch

“Their leadership and generous service has enhanced the lives of so many British Columbians and has contributed to shaping a better future for all residents of our province,” said Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia and chancellor of the Order of British Columbia.

The order, which is the highest honour awarded by the provincial government, celebrates residents from all walks of like who are role models to their community.

Since its inception in 1989, 503 residents have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

Reynolds grew up in Vancouver before pursuing a career in acting. He has starred in Marvel films and is now a business owner and philanthropist.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Order of CanadaVancouver

Previous story
Ross Moore Lake wildfire steady overnight, erratic winds concern for afternoon
Next story
Hiren Creek wildfire smoke may impact Highway 1, near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Thirteen addresses at Adams Lake were included in an evacuation alert issued by the TNRD on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2023. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order issued for 13 more Shuswap properties at Adams Lake

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Smiling Orcafest members pose for a photograph (Ashley Tapp).
Prepare for the party of the summer in Port McNeill, as Orcafest returns

The logo for the new North Island Community Health Centre was chosen as part of an open design contest for community artists. This logo was designed by Madison Reardan, of Margaret Media. Reardan is an Alberta-raised creative who recently relocated to the North Island. The logo will be the face of the centre, set to have its hard launch opening this coming fall. (Madison Reardan/Helen Owens/Contributed to Black Press Media)
New North Island Community Health Centre doors to open on Aug. 8