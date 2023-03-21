Satellite tracking helps rescue injured skier from remote North Island area

Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) was called in to assist in a rescue this weekend of an injured skier in the area of Mount Kitchener, near Sayward.

At just before 3 p.m. on March 20, Search and Rescue was alerted about an injured skier on the mountainside. Just a couple of hours later, they had located the victim and had transported the victim back to Campbell River airport via helicopter by 5:15 p.m.

“It’s absolutely essential for a timely response in this sort of environment,” said Dylan Baker of the CRSAR, the search manager who was in charge of the operation, adding that the victim has serious injuries but they are not life threatening.

What played a critical role in locating the victim, was the usage of SOS satellite tracking. Given that it was in a mountainous area, cell phones signals are usually faint.

“It is common for a lot of the wilderness on the North Island (to have) a lack of cell phone service in these areas,” said Baker. “When this occurs, satellite SOS systems like Inreach, SPOT or Zoleo is the best way to let emergency services know that help is urgently needed, and precisely where.”

Baker said that the fact that this operation was during the day, with hours of daylight still available played a critical role as well.

“Very few search and rescue teams in B.C. have the capacity to operate in aircraft at night. A response at night may have involved snowmobiles, skiers or a request from the SAR to involve a Lower Mainland team or the Royal Canadian Air Force 442 squadron for assistance,” Baker said.

The victim was airlifted to an ambulance at Campbell River Airport.

“This rescue, like so many others, was only possible through the dedication, professionalism and the hard work of the many volunteers at Campbell River SAR,” Baker said.

For more information on Campbell River Search and Rescue, visit www.crsar.ca

