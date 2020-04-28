A structure fire at the Beaver Harbour Trailer Park. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)

Saturday morning structure fire breaks out at Beaver Harbour Trailer Park

The fire started roughly around 7:52 a.m.

A structure fire broke out inside the Beaver Harbour Trailer Park on Saturday, April 25.

The fire started roughly around 7:52 a.m. and Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) were dispatched to the trailer park soon after.

“Engine 14, our primary engine at Hall 2 (Storey’s Beach), rapidly responded with an initial attack crew, arriving first on scene to begin an immediate interior attack,” PHFR stated in a news release on social media. “The Hall 2 crew, thanks to their quick response, were able to knock back the majority of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Ladder 17, Engine 10, Rescue 12, and Command 16 with crews from Hall 1 arrived shortly after on a Code 3 run from town.”

Upon arrival, “efforts soon transitioned to overhaul, given that Hall 2 crews had managed to effectively contain the bulk of the fire and stop any spread,” the release noted. “Crews remained on scene for approximately 1.5hrs performing overhaul, and extinguishing all hotspots. Thankfully, given the quick response this morning from Engine 14, the entirety of the structure was saved, interior fire damage was minimized, and no injuries were reported.”

There were approximately 20 firefighters who responded to the call, “and they spent the remainder of the morning until noon cleaning and returning gear to a ready state,” added the release.

“A big thank you as always to our partner agencies BC Emergency Health Services, BC RCMP, and BC Hydro for their response and assistance on scene this morning.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants
Next story
Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Just Posted

Saturday morning structure fire breaks out at Beaver Harbour Trailer Park

The fire started roughly around 7:52 a.m.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Photo editing

‘Many years ago I went through all my family photos and scanned them to digital’

Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

LETTER: Port Hardy Lions Club responds to pickleball article

‘it seemed to be another write up where all involved needed their hands slapped by a super hero’

North Island MLA Claire Trevena speaks on new supports available amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘the challenges of COVID-19 are having a particular impact on the most vulnerable in our province’

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Super Heroisms

‘in the end we can all just agree to disagree and go our separate ways’

Rapid flood in Island community back on Feb. 1 leaves long-term scars

Waters subsided in short order, but painstaking rebuilding continues for one couple and neighbours

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

Okanagan app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

Jeremy Buhler said he wants to help small and local restaurants during the pandemic

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

Most Read