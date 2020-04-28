Saturday morning structure fire breaks out at Beaver Harbour Trailer Park

A structure fire broke out inside the Beaver Harbour Trailer Park on Saturday, April 25.

The fire started roughly around 7:52 a.m. and Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) were dispatched to the trailer park soon after.

“Engine 14, our primary engine at Hall 2 (Storey’s Beach), rapidly responded with an initial attack crew, arriving first on scene to begin an immediate interior attack,” PHFR stated in a news release on social media. “The Hall 2 crew, thanks to their quick response, were able to knock back the majority of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Ladder 17, Engine 10, Rescue 12, and Command 16 with crews from Hall 1 arrived shortly after on a Code 3 run from town.”

Upon arrival, “efforts soon transitioned to overhaul, given that Hall 2 crews had managed to effectively contain the bulk of the fire and stop any spread,” the release noted. “Crews remained on scene for approximately 1.5hrs performing overhaul, and extinguishing all hotspots. Thankfully, given the quick response this morning from Engine 14, the entirety of the structure was saved, interior fire damage was minimized, and no injuries were reported.”

There were approximately 20 firefighters who responded to the call, “and they spent the remainder of the morning until noon cleaning and returning gear to a ready state,” added the release.

“A big thank you as always to our partner agencies BC Emergency Health Services, BC RCMP, and BC Hydro for their response and assistance on scene this morning.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter