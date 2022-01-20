Save-On-Foods will be limiting store capacity to 50 per cent as part of their COVID-19 business safety plan. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Save-On-Foods will be limiting store capacity to 50 per cent as part of their COVID-19 business safety plan. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Save-On-Foods reduces store capacity to 50% to curb COVID spread

The measure is part of their COVID-19 business safety plan

Save-On-Foods will be reducing the capacity of their B.C. stores to 50 per cent to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement to Black Press, the company said the move is in line with how they have been operating throughout the pandemic and is part of their COVID-19 safety plan. Businesses in B.C. are required to have COVID-19 safety plans in place to comply with provincial health orders.

READ MORE: COVID-19 business plans ordered reinstated for all B.C. companies

“We have posted the occupancy count with signage at the front of each store and the teams are working to increase signage in areas that typically see congestion such as at the front end, or in service departments like our deli or bakery,” Save-On said.

Save-On-Foods said the move was made in addition to other safety protocols including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, providing sanitization stations, and a symptom check for all team members, suppliers and business partners.

”Our store clerks and leaders are doing an amazing job in what continues to be a very difficult time and we are so grateful to our valued customers for their patience and kindness with our teams when visiting our stores.”

Black Press has reached out to Loblaws and Walmart to see if their B.C. locations will follow suit but did not immediately hear back.

READ MORE: Grocery store workers call refusal to reinstate pandemic pay ‘insulting’

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

save on foods

Previous story
Police enforcement at Fairy Creek Watershed cost Canadians more than $10 million
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 fifth wave continues to decline, 15 more deaths

Just Posted

North Island Secondary School in Port McNeill. (Gazette file photo)
Port McNeill high school announces ‘functional closure’ due to staffing shortage

Seaspan Ferries Corporation issued notice Thursday that its service would be reduced starting Friday (Jan. 21) as a result of strike notice being given by the Canadian Merchant Services Guild. (Seaspan Ferries)
Seaspan Ferries announces strike, service disruptions affecting Vancouver Island

The agreement announced between Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products Inc. on Jan. 19, 2022 will defer harvest of approximately 2,500 hectares and ancient, rare and other priority old growth for two years. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Na̲nwaḵolas Council and Western Forest Products agree to two year old growth deferral

A Pipe Eye vacuum truck at work in Port Alice in 2021. (Debra Lynn photo)
Pipe Eye Video Inspections: the phone rings every day