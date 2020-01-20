Ivan Dubinsky was the $1 million Guaranteed Prize winner for Lotto 6/49 on November 27, 2019 draw. (BCLC Media Relations photo)

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

A North Islander has won a really incredible prize thanks to a Nov. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Scarlett Point Lighthouse Keeper Ivan Dubinsky said in a phone interview with the North Island Gazette that he didn’t quite believe it at first when he saw that he’d won a guaranteed million dollars, “but now that I’m down here at the lotto office (in Vancouver) I’m getting a bit excited.”

Dubinsky, who has been the lighthouse keeper at Scarlett Point since 2007, said he purchased a virtual ticket online at playnow.com and he matched up all ten numbers in order to win a guaranteed million dollar prize that is separate from the regular draw.

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize,” noted Dubinsky, who added that the money will come in handy because, “I’m planning to retire soon, so some of it will go to the purchase of a house and then some to my family. It’s an exciting event, once in a lifetime.”

Just Posted

