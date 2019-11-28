Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party

Leona Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in 2018

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appointing a Toronto-area MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals just over a year ago as his new deputy leader.

The Canadian Press has learned that Leona Alleslev will be named this morning to replace former deputy leader Lisa Raitt, a longtime MP who lost her own Toronto-area seat in the October election.

Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September 2018.

She said at the time she disagreed with the Liberals’ handling of the economy and foreign affairs.

ALSO READ: Conservative Leader Scheer dismisses two top staff in wake of election loss

Her appointment as Conservative deputy leader comes as Scheer is trying to refocus his caucus on next week’s return of the House of Commons amid widespread dissent in the party over whether he should stay on as leader.

Two campaigns have now been launched seeking to mobilize the grassroots to vote him out at his leadership review in April.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court declines to hear extradition appeal in cyber abuse case
Next story
B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Just Posted

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

North Island Atom Eagles blast Comox Valley B Chiefs on home ice

The league game against the Chiefs started off at a very fast pace.

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

OPINION: Port Hardy is in need of a community rec centre

Why does the District of Port Hardy not have a recreation centre for low income families to use?

Infamous Black Press ‘Satan’ ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Ladymith elders still giddy for town’s annual for Festival of Lights

Vancouver Island’s most-celebrated Light Up event happens tonight in downtown Ladysmith

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Most Read