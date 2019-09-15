Conservative leader Andrew Scheer greets supporters at a campaign stop in Comox on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Scheer makes quick campaign stop in Comox

Conservative leader highlights tax promises early in campaign

The federal election is underway, but already one of the leaders has made a quick stop on Vancouver Island.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer pulled into Comox for an appearance outside at the marina on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of at least 50 people was on hand to show support for the federal leader.

“Let’s keep going strong,” he said. “We’re going to win this thing on Oct. 21.”

North Island-Powell River candidate Shelley Downey introduced Scheer after he arrived around 4 p.m. Scheer spoke briefly, outlining some early campaign promises, including a pledge to eliminate the federal carbon tax. He also mentioned a new promise he had just made in the form of a new tax cut that would apply to people living in the lowest income bracket. It would reduce their rate from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent.

RELATED STORY: Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Near the end, Scheer mentioned he’s been speaking with some Canadians who have apologized because they voted Liberal four years ago but would not do so this time around.


Andrew Scheer outlined some recent promises around tax cuts. Photo by Mike Chouinard

