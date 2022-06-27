The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)

The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)

Scholarships to allow Ukrainian students to finish high school on Vancouver Island

Brookes Westshore school hopes to have 10 students enrolled for September

Ten Ukrainian students will be given full scholarships to attend Brookes Westshore School in Colwood as boarding students for the upcoming school year.

The students will complete their high school education at Brookes and be supported to attend university, with the ultimate goal of helping them safely return to Ukraine to help the rebuilding process in their country.

Brookes Westshore, an International Baccalaureate world school, is offering the scholarships in partnership with the Ukrainian Global University, an organization set up to help displaced Ukrainian students find opportunities for education.

“For us, it was an easy decision,” Jerry Salvador, Brookes Westshore head of school, said in a statement. “We have strong organizational connections to Ukraine, and wanted to do whatever we can to mitigate the impact on the lives of young Ukrainians.”

The school has done work in Ukraine before. In 2018 Brookes partnered with local educators and entrepreneurs to build an art school campus in the heart of Kyiv. Construction was completed in late 2021 and was due to open for students in September 2022 but Russia’s invasion disrupted those plans.

“These children have been through unimaginably difficult times,” Salvador added. “But we believe that this partnership will provide a group of displaced children a lifeline to a more normal existence. We feel we are ready to take on this challenge and support these children as they adjust to their new lives.”

The goal is for the 10 students to start their education at Brookes Westshore in September.

ALSO READ: Colwood resident takes to streets for Ukraine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EducationSookeWest Shore

Previous story
125-year-old sailboat being ferried to new home berth on Vancouver Island
Next story
Licensing decision disappoints but does not deter First Nation in pursuing sustainable aquaculture

Just Posted

Port Hardy Secondary School student Grant Joseph speaks to the crowd at the totem pole unveiling. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Secondary School totem pole unveiled on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Councillor Darryl Coon speaks out against DFO during the live-streamed public event back on March 25. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Licensing decision disappoints but does not deter First Nation in pursuing sustainable aquaculture

Nicole Wilson and Grant Cook in front of their Frigon Paddling Trailer. (Debra Lynn photo)
Frigon Paddling kayak rental service open in Port Alice

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
North Island Resident’s Contributions Influence Parliamentary Committee Recommendations