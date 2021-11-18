School District 85 still on the fence about mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

‘The Board of Education has not yet made a decision’

While Campbell River’s School District 72 voted not to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its staff, the North Island’s School District 85 (SD85) is still sitting on the fence.

“The Board of Education has not yet made a decision regarding implementing a mandatory vaccine mandate for all employees,” stated Christina MacDonald, SD85’s superintendent of schools, when asked for comment on Wednesday, Nov. 17. “They are currently considering their options with respect to this decision.”

MacDonald added the matter will be discussed at a future in- camera board meeting, but did not give an exact date for the meeting.

Meanwhile, SD85 has had three elementary schools with potential exposure notices issued this month:

Sunset Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 1, 4, 5, 2021;

Cheslakees Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 10, 2021; and

Fort Rupert Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 4, 8, 2021.

