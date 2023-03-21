Messages posted on Facebook of conversations allegedly between a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools employee and someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy. (South Island Predator Publishing photo)

Messages posted on Facebook of conversations allegedly between a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools employee and someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy. (South Island Predator Publishing photo)

School employee on Vancouver Island on leave following creep-catcher sting

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools says it is looking into incident

A Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district employee is on leave after being caught allegedly trying to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old, but who ended up being a member of a predator-shaming Facebook group.

Screenshots of text messages and a video of the meet-up were posted to the South Island Predator Publishing Facebook group, where members lure alleged child predators to meet, then catch them on video and publicly out them on social media.

Justin Bruce, a founder of the group, posed as a 14-year-old boy on the dating app Grindr, and met up with a man near a coffee shop on Wallace Street on Saturday, March 18.

According to Bruce, he was able to identify the man – who he says is a high school teacher – through his dating profile on the app with the help of a research analyst and other community members.

“He chose to keep talking, so he entered my world,” said Bruce.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools confirmed the employee is on leave and that they are continuing to look into the matter. Nanaimo RCMP said it has been contacted by School District 68 as well as concerned community members.

READ ALSO: Head of Lantzville school fired for ‘inappropriate online activity’

READ ALSO: Man caught in child-luring sting in Nanaimo avoids jail time


bailey.seymour@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

 

Messages posted on Facebook of conversations allegedly between a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools employee and someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy. (South Island Predator Publishing photo)

Messages posted on Facebook of conversations allegedly between a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools employee and someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy. (South Island Predator Publishing photo)

Previous story
Province cooks up new centre for tourism, culinary arts at Okanagan College
Next story
B.C. teacher fired for mistreating Indigenous students must take anti-racism course

Just Posted

From left are Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Kimberly Rutherford, Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO Joel McKay, North Island MLA Michele Babchuk and Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare announcing the new $75 million fund to expand cell service on B.C. highways. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces funding for highway cell coverage

Ty Koch and Nico Rhodes will be playing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy March 26. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society announces new concert for March 26

Port Hardy's indoor swimming pool has been under construction since July of 2021. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo)
New liner finally arrives for Port Hardy’s dormant indoor swimming pool

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?