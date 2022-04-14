A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

A bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was stolen from outside the B.C. Children’s Hospital on the night of April 3. (Courtesy B.C. Children’s Hospital)

Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital recovered by police

Vancouver Police say the investigation into the theft of the $45,000 sculpture is ongoing

A $45,000 sculpture stolen from the grounds of B.C. Children’s Hospital has been found, Vancouver Police say.

Officers recovered the statue from an undisclosed location in East Vancouver this afternoon (April 14).

No arrests have been made. The Vancouver Police’s Property Crime Unit continues to collect evidence. As the investigation is ongoing, the VPD are not releasing any further details at this time.

The bronze sculpture by artist Marie Khouri was donated to the hospital just weeks ago and was on display in the garden outside the Oak Street entrance to help create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families.

The piece was originally donated to the hospital by Khouri for fundraising purposes in 2019. In March 2022, the purchaser of the piece donated it back to the hospital.

READ MORE: Sculpture stolen from B.C. Children’s Hospital weeks after being donated

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

theftVancouver police

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations up as province releases weekly report
Next story
Tofino’s diagnosis: this community needs a new hospital

Just Posted

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

The Echo Bay Lodge & Marina on Gilford Island was sold back in 2021 to the Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation. (Pierre’s Facebook)
Improvements in Echo Bay will increase economic opportunities for First Nation

Mavis Wang, the Outreach Worker of the new Immigrant Welcome Centre office in Port McNeill. (Supplied photo)
The North Island Immigrant Welcome Centre opens a new location in Port Mcneill

The B.C. General Employees Union announced Tuesday that it has reached tentative agreement with the Vancouver Island Regional Library to end the current labour dispute. (Black Press Media file photo).
BCGEU announces tentative agreement with Vancouver Island Regional Library