SD85 alerts public to school shooting threat in Port Hardy

PHSS will remain open with increased police presence

School District 85 is warning residents of a school shooting threat at Port Hardy Secondary School.

“This afternoon, a teacher at PHSS heard two students discussing a school shooting to take place at PHSS tomorrow (Wednesday),” wrote SD85 in a public information release the school district posted to their Facebook Page on Tuesday, June 5.

“The school is taking the threat seriously and all critical incident protocols are being followed.”

The school contacted the RCMP and SD85 confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

“PHSS will be open tomorrow with an increased police presence. The students involved will not be in attendance at school tomorrow,” stated SD85, adding “Based on the information we have, there does not appear to be an immediate risk to the safety of students and staff at the school.”

– This is an ongoing story. Check back with the North Island Gazette for updates.

 

B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

