California sea lion, an estimated 250 kilograms large, rescued in Powell River, B.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Ocean Wise photo)

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

An older sea lion is in the care of biologists at a Vancouver-based rescue centre after he was found earlier this week in Powell River suffering from gruesome injuries from a crossbow.

The California sea lion, an estimated 250 kilograms large, was spotted with a massive puncture wound on a log boom Tuesday by local mill workers with Jepson Mobile Booming, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre said in a news release Thursday.

The workers, including boat operator Archie Kenmuir, were quick to leap into action and helped sedate the sea lion and pull him to safety in what the marine centre’s assistant manager, Emily Johnson, called “an epic rescue.”

“The coordination and community effort to help this animal was amazing,” she said. “Archie Kenmuir maneuvered the log bundle and our rescue team expertly to shore. It was an impressive sight and a silver lining to this sad story to see everyone come together to help this sea lion.”

Dr. Martin Haulena, head veterinarian at the centre, suspects the sea lion was likely suffering for weeks before he was found and may have been injured in the eye by prior gunshot wounds. The massive puncture wound hindered his ability to hunt for food, causing him to become severely emaciated and dehydrated.

“It’s heart-breaking to find an animal in this state; it’s unacceptable to be harming wildlife like this,” he said.

The sea lion – now nicknamed Archie as a tribute to Kenmuir – is being treated for antibiotics, fluids and pain medication as the team of biologists work to nurture him back to strength.

Archie is the third sea lion to be brought into the rescue centre with human-inflicted injuries since 2017.

ALSO WATCH: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

Officials are reminding people that when they see a marine mammal in distress to stay back, keep people and pets away, and call the rescue centre at 604-258-7325, or call the Department of Fisheries and Oceans hotline at 1-800-465-4336.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack
Next story
Three children among victims of deadly plane crash in Kingston

Just Posted

LETTER: WFP clears the air regarding ‘concessions’

“The article cites ‘concessions’ that the company put on the bargaining table. This is not accurate”

High school wrestling is back at PHSS

I’ve had a couple people ask me “Tyson, what have you done… Continue reading

PHSS girls volleyball team place fourth at island tournament

While all of the girls played great at the tournament, there were two All Stars given out.

Save On Foods in Port Hardy is accepting donations for striking loggers

“My uptake on it is, Western Forest Products you should be ashamed of yourself”

Alberti takes down Baker at Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Mixed Bonspiel

“It was the first time as a group we’ve ever won an A-Final”

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

Most Read