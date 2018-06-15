FACEBOOK PHOTOS/OCEANCONSERVANCY Sea otters tourism was the topic of discussion at a recent Port Alice council meeting.

Sea otter watching business starts up in Port Alice

“It’s in calm water and this really appeals to families”

Could Port Alice become the sea otter watching capital of Canada?

After being hunted to extinction on BC’s coast, 89 Alaskan seas otters were reintroduced to the west coast of Vancouver Island in the late 1960s.

Ever since, sea otters have rebounded and can be spotted up and down the coast, but are particularly prevalent in places like Port Alice, Kyuoquote, and Winter Harbour.

George Fraser, who moved to Port Alice in May, has a sea otter eco-tour business, and together with longtime friend Blair McLean, he presented to Port Alice council on June 13 about the potential for the community to become a sea otter watching hub.

McLean, who has lived in Port Alice for 12 years, founded the Knight Inlet Fishing Lodge in the early 1970s and started a bear watching businesses after the salmon return declined.

“It took me years to build it up and then the product left me in Knight Inlet and the guys were just as interested in going to see the bears as they were fishing,” explained McLean.

He said that Port Alice has a “unique product” in the sea otters.

“It’s right up there with the top 5 animals people want to see in Canada,” said McLean, adding “It’s in calm water and this really appeals to families….they have never seen this if they come from Phoenix Arizona or places like that – you have a treasure here.”

McLean said in the twelve years he has lived in Port Alice, he estimates the sea otter population has more than doubled.

“There are places that have more sea otters than you but they are not easy to get to,” said McLean, adding “With the airport in Port Hardy and the paved road, and with your services all here the people will come and fall in love with it.”

McLean and Fraser said they weren’t asking anything of council other than simply “saying its a good idea.”

He said they plan on the business starting very small with just three to four people on a tour.

“If you went to telegraph cove and looked at their history they started off with a few killer whales and a shack on the beach and they have managed to take Telegraph Cove into a worldwide business,” said McLean.

He added that Fraser and himself have each taken a guiding course, and invested in boating licenses, medical courses, and are in the process of getting the boat certified.

Mayor Jan Allen said she appreciated McLean and Fraser had taken the time to speak with council and suggest they connect with Polly Steele and Rose Klein-Beckman, the Village’s delegates to the North Island Tourism Committee.

“We can start with a few maybe this year and we can build into it next year,” said McLean, adding “Nobody has claimed first place in this derby,”

To learn more about sea otter tours in Port Alice visit SeaOtterEcoTours.com.

'Daddy bonus' common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

District of Port Hardy donates funds for girls soccer

“The commitment the girls and their coaches showed was quite remarkable.”

Coast Guard searching waters off Tofino for three missing men

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

VIDEO: Sunset Elementary School's music program shines at unique concert

Grade 6 and 7 students showed off their ukulele and bucket drumming talent

VIDEO: A look inside the future 'temporary' home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can't represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn't feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

