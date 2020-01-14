(Paul Bride/SeatoSky)

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

The Sea-to-Sky Gondola is set to reopen in February after vandalism forced operators to close it last summer.

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August, sending 30 cabins tumbling to the ground. Although no one was injured in the incident, repair costs were estimated to be in the millions.

In a Tuesday update, operators said the work to rebuild the gondola line, including a new 4.4km long main haul cable, shipped in from Switzerland, 30 new cabins and a security system, would be completed so the gondola can open on Feb. 14, just in time for the Family Day long weekend.

“The fact that the main haul cable was completely severed was, and still is, shocking, and the investigation with the RCMP is ongoing,” said general manager Kirby Brown.

However, Brown said the new security measures would ensure the “gondola is secure and protected from any other criminal activity.”

