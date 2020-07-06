Search and rescue teams are looking for a hiker from Black Creek who has gone missing in the backcountry of Strathcona Park. Photo supplied

Search and rescue crews continue to look for missing Black Creek hiker

Searchers scouring Strathcona Park near Gold River for experienced 65-year-old on 40-kilometre trek

A massive search is underway for a hiker who has gone missing in an isolated area of Strathcona Park.

A 65-year-old Black Creek man, described as an experienced solo hiker, embarked on a 40-kilometre trek Monday, June 29. He was expected to return Thursday.

Five search and rescue teams from Vancouver Island and four from the Lower Mainland began searching Friday.

“We have seven provincial teams operating in the field today,” Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue manager Paul Berry said Monday. “The search area within Strathcona Park is focused on Filberg Mountain (east of Gold River) today. Exhaustive ground and air search has been conducted since Friday, covering high alpine areas with complex class 3/4 mountain terrain in early summer conditions.”

The technical terrain is centred around five mountain peaks, each more than 6,000 feet high.

The man’s car is still parked where he left it at the beginning of his hike.

More to come.

