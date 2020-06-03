Arrowsmith Search and Rescue helped locate a cyclist who got lost in a trail in Nanoose Bay on June 1, 2020. (ASAR photo)

Search and rescue crews help locate 62-year-old Nanoose Bay mountain biker

RCMP: Man got lost on trail and did right thing by calling for assistance

A 62-year-old Nanoose Bay man got disoriented while trail riding and had to call Oceanside RCMP for help.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said police received the call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday (June 1). Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews were called in to help locate the cyclist.

“We told the man to stay put and not get any deeper in the trail,” said Foreman. “They found him a short distance off one of the mountain biking trails. He just didn’t know where he was, so he called us.”

More than 25 members of the ASAR arrived at the scene and it took them less than an hour to find the cyclist. They led the man back to the road and he was able to cycle home.

“He did the right thing by calling us because he was quite tired and really needed help,” said Foreman. “He had enough water but just got lost.”

Foreman said praised the ASAR for their assistance.

“We’re very fortunate to have such a good search and rescue team here,” he said.

ParksvilleRCMPSearch and Rescue

