DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Search and Rescue mission underway at the Marble River rapids on April 10th.

Search and Rescue look for missing person at Marble River

An overturned boat was found in the Marble River Rapids

An extensive search is underway for a missing person in the Marble River area as a boat was found overturned near the Marble River Rapids.

“On April 9, 2018 at approximately 1030 a.m., Port Hardy RCMP received a report of a missing/overdue person when a 45 year old male failed to show up for work on Monday morning. RCMP were advised that the male, a Port Hardy resident, had made plans to attend a remote cabin on Alice Lake on Friday evening, April 6th. He failed to show up for work on Monday morning causing friends and co-workers to become concerned and contact police,” said Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen in an April 10 press release.

“The missing person’s truck and boat trailer were found parked at the boat launch to Alice Lake by the Marble River Campground along Hwy 30 in the Regional District of Mount Waddington. The male was not located at the remote cabin,” explained Olsen, adding “Further investigation revealed that there was an overturned boat in the Marble River Rapids just down stream of the Marble River Bridge. Two dogs reported to have been with the male were located alive in the area but there was no sign of the missing male.”

Search and Rescue crews were seen searching the area near the Marble River Rapids on April 10.

“The Port Hardy Detachment, with the assistance of local air services, the RCMP Helicopter, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the Campbell River Ground and Swift Water Search and Rescue Team and the Canadian Coast Guard have undertaken an extensive air, ground and water search of the area in an effort to locate the missing male,” said Olsen, adding”Police are not releasing the name of the Missing Male at this time pending the notification of family who are not local to the area.”

 

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Search and Rescue teams during the search on April 10th.

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO RCMP Helicopter, RCMP Underwater Recovery Team,Campbell River Ground and Swift Water Search and Rescue Team and the Canadian Coast Guard were all involved with the search.

