Search continues for angler missing between Port Angeles and Victoria

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard searching for 75-year-old man reported missing Thursday evening

A marine search is underway for a 75-year-old fisherman after his friends lost sight of him near Port Angeles on Thursday afternoon and haven’t heard from him since.

Pat O’Brien was in a 14-foot skiff fishing with his friends, who were in separate boats, in the Juan de Fuca Strait. On Thursday at 3:26 p.m., O’Brien’s friends spoke to him via cell phone before spotting him for the last time traveling westward 10 minutes later.

At 6:40 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was notified. It issued an urgent marine information broadcast and sent a helicopter and boat crew to search the area.

O’Brien’s friends told the coast guard that his main engine hadn’t been working earlier in the day and he had been relying on his kicker motor to manoeuvre instead. They also said O’Brien had a large amount of fishing gear and general items on his vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Vector and crew joined the search later on, but there had been no sighting of the missing man as of Friday morning.

O’Brien has no reported medical problems and his wife told the U.S. Coast Guard he likely had food, water and life jackets with him. However, he and his friends reportedly had no communication radios onboard.

