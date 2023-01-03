A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter aircrew rescues a dog from a sailboat near Vancouver Island on Dec. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Facebook)

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter aircrew rescues a dog from a sailboat near Vancouver Island on Dec. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Facebook)

Search continues for dog lost at sea on Vancouver Island’s south coast

Online fundraiser aims to help injured sailor with search, replace belongings

The search continues to reunite a pack torn apart by stormy seas off Vancouver Island.

A sailor and his two dogs were reunited after a dramatic Dec. 28 rescue in the waters near Mystic Beach on the south coast, but the man lost most of his belongings and a third dog remains missing.

An online fundraiser for Brandon Blackburn explains how he and his dogs, Rocky, Sandy and Ferrari embarked on a winter sailing adventure. On Dec. 27 around 11 p.m., Blackburn woke to his boat smashing against rocks.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued Blackburn and one dog, Sandy, that night, with the crew returning later to find Rocky.

As of Jan. 3, 10-year-old Rottweiler Ferrari remained missing.

Blackburn found his truck keys on shore with a few other things, but lost most of his possessions that night, according to the GoFundMe created by Kayla Blackburn.

“These funds are going to help Brandon get back on his feet, and help with some expenses. Along with the search for Ferrari and possibly replacing some belongings,” it reads. “We are all hoping that Ferrari is found soon, safe and healthy. As much as Brandon wants to stay and help search for him, he needs to make his way back home. Thankfully, many people are helping in the search for him.”

The same day as the rescue, local animal rescue agency ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing) posted photos asking folks around Sooke, Shirley, Mystic Beach and China Beach to be on the lookout for Ferrari. Despite days of paddlers and hikers scouring the area near

Anyone who spots Ferrari is asked to call ROAM at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.

Find the fundraiser at https://bit.ly/3Z1MFdn.

