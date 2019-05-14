Search for missing Surrey man ends tragically on Vancouver Island

Stephen Mapes, the man from Surrey whose disappearance initiated a plea for assistance from the Comox Valley RCMP, has been found, deceased.

“The Comox Valley RCMP located the man on Monday, May 13,” said Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer Cst. Monika Terragni, in a press release. “His death is not considered suspicious and no further information will be released by police.

“Thank you to the public, media, and our policing and community partners for their assistance.”

Mapes, 58, was reported as missing to the Surrey RCMP on April 2.

The file was handed over to the Comox Valley RCMP after investigators in Surrey determined that Mapes made his way to Courtenay. According to the Comox Valley RCMP release, he was last seen in Courtenay on March 27.

