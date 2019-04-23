UPDATE: Missing kayakers located safe and sound in Welcome Bay

A Cormorant helicopter is being used in the search for two kayakers, reported missing April 22, 2019 in the vicinity of Lasqueti Island. — File photo

UPDATE: Reports from SAR Technicians of the RCAF Cormorant Helicopter and the crew of CCG Cape Cockburn indicate the two missing kayakers were located safe in Welcome Bay.

The search is on for two kayakers, reported missing in the vicinity of Lasqueti Island.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was contacted at approximately 10 p.m. on April 22 regarding the kayakers, who failed to return from a trip near the island.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant Helicopter and Buffalo Aircraft out of Canadian Forces Base Comox, as well as Canadian Coast Guard Ships (CCG) Cape Caution, CCG Cape Cockburn, CCG M. Charles M.B., RCM-SAR 12 Auxiliary Boat out of Secret Cove and RCM-SAR 59 Auxiliary Boat were dispatched to help in the search.

The JRCC also issued a notice asking boaters in the search area to be on the lookout for the two missing individuals.

The weather overnight hampered search efforts in the 288-square-kilometre search area with low visibility, high wind and waves. The weather conditions are improving this morning with calm seas and improving visibility as morning mist on the water dissipates. Currently, the search area encompasses the Malaspina Strait and the Sabine Channel off Lasqueti and Texada Islands.

The kayakers were last seen in a blue 15-foot sea kayak and an 18-foot red-and-white ocean kayak.