A Cormorant helicopter is being used in the search for two kayakers, reported missing April 22, 2019 in the vicinity of Lasqueti Island. — File photo

UPDATE: Missing kayakers located safe and sound in Welcome Bay

Pair were reported missing April 22, in vicinity of Lasqueti Island

UPDATE: Reports from SAR Technicians of the RCAF Cormorant Helicopter and the crew of CCG Cape Cockburn indicate the two missing kayakers were located safe in Welcome Bay.

The search is on for two kayakers, reported missing in the vicinity of Lasqueti Island.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was contacted at approximately 10 p.m. on April 22 regarding the kayakers, who failed to return from a trip near the island.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant Helicopter and Buffalo Aircraft out of Canadian Forces Base Comox, as well as Canadian Coast Guard Ships (CCG) Cape Caution, CCG Cape Cockburn, CCG M. Charles M.B., RCM-SAR 12 Auxiliary Boat out of Secret Cove and RCM-SAR 59 Auxiliary Boat were dispatched to help in the search.

READ MORE: Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

The JRCC also issued a notice asking boaters in the search area to be on the lookout for the two missing individuals.

The weather overnight hampered search efforts in the 288-square-kilometre search area with low visibility, high wind and waves. The weather conditions are improving this morning with calm seas and improving visibility as morning mist on the water dissipates. Currently, the search area encompasses the Malaspina Strait and the Sabine Channel off Lasqueti and Texada Islands.

The kayakers were last seen in a blue 15-foot sea kayak and an 18-foot red-and-white ocean kayak.

fb

Previous story
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister
Next story
Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Just Posted

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

NVIATS takes over NIEFS space in Thunderbird Mall

“We were approached by NIEFS, they’re going to be downsizing”

Port Hardy Reigns compete in Nanaimo at Island Championships

“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy”

Derina Harvey Band – Heartfelt, Energetic, Celtic rock comes to Port Hardy

Front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Celtic-rock act, who offer an authentic east-coast experience.

OPINION: Urgent care room will cost lives

“Seniors, of any demographic, are the most vulnerable to the loss of emergency care.”

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Search on for two kayakers reported missing off Qualicum area

Rescue personnel currently scouring area in vicinity of Lasqueti Island

Child, 11, accidentally shot in chest by 13-year-old in southern Alberta: RCMP

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital Monday

Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack

Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

Most Read