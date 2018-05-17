Three police vehicles flashing their lights and a trail of red markers on the ground let drivers on Cowichan Lake Road near Menzies know that something’s going on May 16. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating after a vehicle was found running with personal effects inside and the owner was nowhere to be found.

An ongoing search is being conducted for 41-year-old Benjamin Kilmer, according to Cpl. Tammy Douglas, the RCMP’s district media relations officer.

“North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services and Search and Rescue are continuing the search and the file remains under investigation,” she said Thursday at noon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Benjamin Kilmer, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Motorists traveling along Cowichan Lake Road Wednesday night and Thursday morning knew something was up.

First, on Wednesday, they encountered three police vehicles parked by the roadside near the intersection with Menzies Road, lights flashing and a line of marker lights on the road.

Then, by early Thursday, there was a line of cars and various command vehicles parked on Cowichan Lake Road, a helicopter buzzing overhead, and a sign — Search in Progress— that made it clear that Cowichan Search and Rescue were on the job.

 

RCMP in three police vehicles talk to local drivers along Cowichan Lake Road near Menzies Wednesday night before search begins. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

By Thursday morning, a line of cars along the roadside and the Cowichan SAR sign make it clear that a search is underway. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

