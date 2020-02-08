Searchers for missing Comox Valley man Michael Gazetas seek truck owner

Want to identify a truck which was heading west on Highway 28 the day Gazetas disappeared

The private citizen’s group looking for Michael Gazetas is looking to canvass local Campbell River citizens to help identify a truck which was heading west on Highway 28 the day Gazetas disappeared.

“We would like to speak to the driver if can as we believe he/she may have pertinent information,” said Elisabeth van Assum in a message to the Campbell River Mirror.

Gazetas has been missing since Jan. 31 and was last seen leaving his house in Courtenay. People close to him think he might have gone north or into the bush, but there was no indication of where he might have gone.

Searchers have covered southern parts of the Island and the west coast, including Port Renfrew, Tofino and Ucluelet, and areas north such as Zeballos and Fair Harbour. On Wednesday, they were in the Campbell River area and points further west.

Gazetas, 51, is known to go into natural areas where he worked as a location manager and scout for the film industry. He is six feet tall and about 250 pounds.

If you have any information that can help the search, contact the Comox Valley RCMP detachment at 250-338-1321. The case file number is 2020-1779.

– With files from Michael Chouinard/Comox Valley Record

The public is asked to keep an eye out for a Comox Valley man, Michael Gazetas. Photo supplied

Closer view of van being sought by friends and family of Michael Gazetas. Photo contributed

Gazetas was seen leaving his home in his red Ford Ranger. Screenshot

