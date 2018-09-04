Mission RCMP are searching for an escaped inmate from Mission minimum institution. / Submitted Photo

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

A search is underway in British Columbia for a man who walked away from a minimum-security prison while serving time for a firebombing that killed two children in Calgary.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Michael Sheets was reported missing from the Mission Institution on Saturday.

The 48-year-old prisoner is serving a sentence of more than 14-years for manslaughter and arson for his role in the firebombing that killed a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister in 2004.

Related: Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes Mission Institution

A release from the correctional service says an arrest warrant has been issued for Sheets, who may also use the name John Hala.

Sheets escaped from a Vancouver Island prison in 2015 but was quickly recaptured and was granted day parole last August.

A search also continues for another Mission Institution inmate — John Mackenzie — who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder when he did not appear for a head count on Aug. 7.

Related: Convicted murderer still on the loose

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality
Next story
Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Just Posted

Wrap up your summer on one of Vancouver Island’s best beaches

Big read: Fourteen picture-perfect places to catch a few rays this long weekend

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Couple plans to open cannabis shop in Port Hardy

What do you think about a cannabis shop opening in Port Hardy?

Tri-Port could soon be affected by BC’s illicit drug overdose crisis

81 per cent of overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced illicit drugs.

Sailboat runs aground in Neroutsos Inlet

Cst. Jong Kim arrived at the Rumble Beach Marina in Port Alice to investigate.

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

The man crashed more than one month ago

B.C. climber injured at Skaha Bluffs rescued after seven hours

A woman fell approximately 60 feet into a cave at the South Okanagan provincial park near Penticton

Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler gets $41.25M five-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from travellers last year.

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality

Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.

Injured B.C. woman rescued from deep cave after fall

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

Most Read