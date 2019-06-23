Second recreational cannabis shop opens its doors in Port Hardy

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Pacificanna owner Darren Saunders was busy running around on opening day on Friday. Pacificanna Manager Sandra Boyd chats in the background with a customer.

The true North Island’s second recreational cannabis shop opened its doors on Friday in Port Hardy.

Pacificanna, located at #2-7035 Market Street, jumped through all of the bureaucratic hoops and received all of the various approvals needed from the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) and the District of Port Hardy to make the brick and mortar store become a reality.

Pacificanna owner Darren Saunders was excited to finally see his family-run business open up shop, noting that while they have “a few other stores in the works, this one is the first. There should be another Pacificanna hopefully opening up in the next couple months.”

While Saunders lives and operates the business in Victoria, he noted all the employees working at the shop are locals from the North Island. “We wanted to make this store as welcoming as possible and I think we’ve got a little something for everyone here.”

Pacificanna currently sells cannabis accessories, flower, oils, capsules, and will be bringing in edibles as soon as the government passes the legislation (currently set for Dec. 17). “Edibles could become the most business that we do, because some people are turned off by smoking,” added Saunders, who above all else wanted local residents to “Come on down and check out the shop.”

